PlayStation 5the fifth flagship from SONY, has today reached fifty million units sold since 2020, the year of its publication on the market. The Japanese industry itself broke the news on its official blog, which you can reach at this link.

“Reaching this PS5 sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the global PlayStation community and its passion for the incredible experiences created by the talented developers at PlayStation Studios and our partners,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “We're grateful to all of our players who have joined the PS5 journey so far, and we're excited that this is the first holiday season since launch where we have a full supply of PS5 consoles, so anyone who wants to buy one can find one. ”

