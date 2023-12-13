We are in the last weeks of the year, which means that the main platforms allow us to check how we have done in the last 365 days. That is precisely what Sony has enabled right now with the PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up, a great annual summary to view all kinds of statistics on PS5 and PS4.

From today, December 12, until next January 12, we will be able to consult data and figures in different formats. We can see the trophies won, our main games, a summary for each month and everything updated until the deadline expires. Of course, a couple of details must be taken into account.

And we need to have a registered PSN account and have played on PS5 or PS4 for at least 10 hours between January 1, 2023 and December 31 of this same year. On the other hand, it is essential that we have given permission for the collection of our data on PS5 or else we will not be eligible for this campaign. At the same time, we warn you that if we have not agreed to collect information from PS4, we may not be able to participate in the event.

In any case, the visualization of the PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up It is through different digital cards. There is also the opportunity to get a gift in the form of an avatar and a digital collectible for our PlayStation Stars shelf, in this case being a spider-bot from Marvel’s Spider-Man.

