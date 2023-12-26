Daily life, not only as an adult but also for many young people, sometimes leaves us with only certain moments to play video games, after long days of work or study. That is why dates with several holidays, such as the end of the year, are the best opportunity to dedicate several hours, even to old titles like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Something that a player and editor of a popular site says he always does again between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

According to CWaldboth, his experience in this title began in 2010, when, as a younger man, he fell in love with Oblivion. The game that at that time he was already four years old, but thanks to its open world and numerous possibilities to customize his character, he was immediately excited. And like many starting out in a new RPG, CWaldboth started with a dark elf, initially equipping him with a sword and shield on the first playthrough, with the fire spell always on the hotkey. “Unlike its successor Skyrim, spells in Oblivion do not occupy either hand. And so, without suspecting it, I found myself on my first adventure in the Elder Scrolls. The enormous size of the world overwhelmed me as much as it fascinated me. I was able to reach almost all the places I discovered from afar. For a fourteen-year-old player at the time, this was a revelation,” he says.

He always comes home at Christmas.

As I mentioned, in his note he says that as a beautiful tradition, he cannot stop playing this title again during the holidays, commenting that every year, after the festivities, he returns to Cyrodiil. So much so, that like many fans of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, he knows most of the game's quest lines by heart. But still, he says: “I never get tired of starting a new game every year after Christmas. As the introduction begins, the music swells and the speaker utters the famous words 'These are the last days of the Third Age. And the last hours… of my life give me goosebumps,” giving me the feeling of “having returned home.”

A tradition that he assures he will do again in the future, where he will simply walk the familiar paths again, adding that within his game: “maybe I will pause along the way and enjoy the surprisingly well-preserved graphics. I probably won't complete the main quest again. I've never done. “It doesn't bother me, because Oblivion offers enough better quests to keep me busy long after New Year's Eve.”

An experience that many will surely share, but with other titles, some alone or accompanied, making them feel that when they return to those favorite games of a lifetime, they feel once again in their virtual home within these great worlds.