Suara.com – Nikita Mirzani's daughter, Laura Meizani alias Lolly, shared her experience when someone else almost stole her new bag.

While looking at the surrounding streets, Lolly told the story of how her new bag was almost taken by local British residents.

Lolly almost lost her new bag (Instagram)

“I swear I almost got robbed, wow. Oh my God. So I just bought a bag, here. I just bought a bag. Then I wanted to make a TikTok,” said Lolly with a shocked expression.

Then, Lolly walked towards the bench where she put her new bag.

“Then I put my bag here. I made a TikTok there. Then suddenly a girl came,” he continued.

The location where Lolly put the bag where she recorded the TikTok video was not far enough.

Nikita Mirzani's eldest child, Laura Meizani alias Lolly (Instagram/@1a.uraa)

When a woman suddenly approached her, Lolly just stared, suspecting the woman's evil intentions.

“Then I looked at it. It seemed like she wanted to take my bag. Then I came over. Suddenly this girl took my bag,” he continued.

The woman pretended to look for the owner of the bag. When Lolly admitted it, the woman didn't believe it.

“Then I said, 'Yes, this is my bag', I said that, right. Then he said, 'Do you have proof?' ” he said with a slightly frightened face.

It is known that Lolly is currently living in England studying at Senior High School (SMA) alone.

In the midst of these conditions, Lolly's relationship with her mother, Nikita Mirzani, actually worsened. In fact, he is no longer considered a child.