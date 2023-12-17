Suara.com – The togetherness of the children of vice presidential candidate (Cawapres) number two, Jan Ethes and Rafathar at Raffi Ahmad's residence succeeded in stealing the public's attention.

Jan Ethes is known to have come with his parents, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Selvi Ananda along with his younger brother La Lembah Manah.

In a special moment which was also attended by Desta and Gading Marten, the two children, who were a year apart in age, showed off their togetherness while playing basketball.

As is known, both Rafathar and Jan Ethes are good at playing basketball. Jan Ethes even joined a children's basketball club in the city of Solo.

The Tiktok account rayanzacipung0 also shared a moment of closeness between Rafathar and Jan Ethes while playing basketball. Both of them looked competitive even though they only played 1 on 1. Both of them also showed their best abilities in the game of basketball.

Apart from that, there are also those who steal the public's attention. This is the appearance of Rafathar and Jan Ethes when taking a photo together.

Rafathar looked relaxed wearing a brown t-shirt combined with black shorts and slippers. Meanwhile, Jan Ethes wore a white polo, jeans and matching shoes.

The two of them embraced each other while carrying a basketball in one of their hands.

A smile full of pride appeared to appear on Rafathar's face as if he was happy with the unexpected meeting with President Joko Widodo's grandson.

In fact, their meeting made netizens give these two boys new nicknames.

Rafathar and Jan Ethes. (Instagram)

Starting from nicknames that allude to their family background to the lineage of these two boys.

“Awesome! When a young boss and a son of the country unite. Really cool, please,” praised one netizen.

“Young master and crown prince,” said another netizen.

“Rafathar is really handsome, Jan Ethes has an aura that is no joke,” said one netizen.

“Javanese brothers and Sundanese brothers are playing,” added a different netizen.