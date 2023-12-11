The first trailer for GTA 6 is still on everyone’s lips and fans do not stop creating interesting projects with it. Some players decided recreate some of its most emblematic scenes in a very ingenious way, because they used GTA V. To the surprise of the community, the result looks great.

The community has carefully analyzed every detail of the GTA 6 trailer in search of references and all kinds of clues. Thanks to this, fans have also been able to recreate some of their scenes within GTA V in a very good way.

This project was revealed on the channel YouTube GTA BELGIUM, where it was very well received by fans of the franchise. The video recovers some key locations from GTA V and various of its scenes to recreate as best as possible the trailer for GTA 6 and the presentation of Lucia.

There are players who believe that the result is excellent, because from their perspective it even looks like an official trailer from Rockstar. In addition to material from GTA V, characters and locations from GTA Online were also used.

Thanks to this, the video includes the reference to Joker de Florida and its parody. It is also about recreating the chaos of Vice Citybut with the inhabitants of The Saints. You can watch the fan-made video below and give your verdict:

