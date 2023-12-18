Lara Croft is one of the legendary female characters in the industry, which has always been recognized for her bravery, intelligence and beauty. But also, because she was designed with quite large breasts, which many players have begun to claim were reduced with her arrival in Call of Duty. Collaboration that premiered in September 2023, but has now been remembered due to complaints from the community.

The heroine arrived in Call of Duty Warzone 2 on September 8 as an operator, during Season 5 Reloaded, a relaunch of the season with many new features. And among several changes in some game modes, maps, new weapons, 3 new operators arrived, including Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. “Lara Croft arrives as a package store operator in season 05 Reloaded! Experience the legendary adventurer, famous archaeologist and expert in the fields of archery, double pistols and other small arms combat,” Blizzard indicated at the time.

Christmas deals: Office for life from $15.11 and Windows 10 / Windows 11 from $6.8

But now, Lara's arrival in the game has been remembered, due to a series of posts on X/Twitter, where several players have complained about the character's anatomy in their version of CoD. And as you probably noticed, her breasts are clearly less bulky than the original design, which has been remembered on the social network, being viral during the last hours.

In different publications, some players complain: “Can we stop acting like CoD Lara Croft is a goddess when it's a huge insult to the fans?” Post that went viral and began to have different responses. Among them, those who say what: “'Oh, they complain about some tits, they're jerks.' Yeah, but take away the lesbian thing from Ellie, let's see who cries the most” or those who claim that she is a “progressive” move, saying: “The woke virus attacks again, this time with Larita Croft's breasts in COD. Even that they have to censor or soften now so that the damn buzzed and envious feminazis don't complain and feel more identified. The next thing will be to say that it is non-binary, right?”

And on the other hand, there are those who respond against those who complain about Lara's breast reduction, saying: “I mean there are literally men whining because this redesign of Lara Croft for Call of Duty has less tits than the one from the 90s, this one being equally designed for their pleasure and gaze. It's time to get out of the house and hit the grass, guys” or commenting: “I can't believe there are people crying because Lara Croft from Call of Duty has been given normal breasts that match her build and they can no longer jerk off, I mean play, comfortably.”

And you, what do you think about this boob “nerf” to Larita in Warzone 2?

