Starfield is battered on Steam by multiple users who leave it with “mostly negative” reviews in recent reviews and “Mixed” in general reviews.

The success of Starfield continues on Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PC and Steam Deck, something that Bethesda y Microsoft they plan to take 2024. But in the platform of Valvemultiple users They have charged against him RPG indiscriminately.

Although these plans could go very far because many have taken advantage of the recent chaos caused by its developer to comment on the game and give their opinion about it.

This is because since the end of last November, Bethesda itself has been responding to the recent negative reviews that Starfield is receiving on Steam.

And if that were not enough, days later the Starfield design director He also charged against unfair criticism: “don't fool yourself into thinking you know why things are the way they are.”

This has been a Molotov cocktail to encourage many people to write about it. Bethesda space RPG from the creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

“It's not that it's bad per se, but it's the most prototypically generic Bethesda game they could have made. The worlds lack interest and relevant imagination. The ship is… sad,” says one review.

The Starfield logo in the background doesn't help in any way either.

“Once again, Bugthesda is laughing at us, and this time much more intensely than ever. I've played enough to know that it is pure garbage in each and every aspect of the analysis,” comments another with almost 150 hours of play.

But there are those who say that they did not plan to write, but the situation with Bethesda giving its opinion in the reviews It has been the necessary incentive for them to do it.

This has not been helped by the launch of Baldur's Gate 3, which won the GOTY 2023 – it should be remembered that Starfield and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 were two AAA that did not receive any awards – or the redemption of Cyberpunk 2077 and the premiere of Phantom Liberty.

Through Reddit, a user comments: “Baldurs Gate 3 has ruined Starfield for me. It is almost impossible to return to the superficiality of an RPG like Starfield after playing one brimming with quality content and stories.”

While another person says: “If CP had never been fixed or BG3 hadn't come out, people would have kept comparing this game to RDR2, TW3, ES5, etc and showing how I went back to games from years ago.”

Maybe Players are bashing Starfield on Steam and now most of the reviews are “mostly negative“but among these reviews there are also good ones from people who continue to enjoy it.