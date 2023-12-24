A recent publication through social networks has described the “disappearance of the instruction manual” as “the worst thing that has happened to gaming”, something with which many will agree.

Nowadays, play in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and/or Nintendo Switch is something very changed in graphics, gameplay and other things. But what many users have missed with the retro has been the manual.

Formerly, each launch of games on consoles and computers It had its instruction manual; whether it was color or black and white to see controls or other things.

And rather than seeing this type of thing, each instruction manual had character arts along with other aspects of the game in question.

But we are in the digital age and this was gradually becoming unnecessary, which is why Reddit users are lamenting the loss of what was once the norm in the industry.

“When I was a kid, I looked through the pages on the way home,” recalls a user on the aforementioned social network. Adding that “another ritual lost in time and that children will never know.”

Another user offered some of their favorite manuals from the past, from the original Baldur's Gate to the first Neverwinter Nights: “They had the instruction manual and then like a centimeter-thick section dedicated to spells.”

Far and reddit

But as often happens, not all users of the publication agree that the Disappearance of the instruction manual is the worst thing that has happened to gaming.

One of the most voted comments says that this sentiment is for micropayments, something that many other users quite agree with.

Of course, even those who are concerned about other current problems in games also admitted to missing the outdated instruction manuals.

Do you miss the classic instruction manual on PC and consoles?

“A manual is no longer used, but from a collecting perspective it was priceless,” noted another of these users. Who doesn't remember a manual so enormous that you can hardly believe it?

In PlayStation 2, GameCube y/o la Xbox original It was something to highlight, but today it is part of the past.

Are you one of these players and fans who regret the “disappearance of the instruction manual” on consoles and PC?