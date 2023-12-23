At Tarreo we have always given advice on how to build a gaming PC, especially if it is the first time someone is entering this platform. And the main warning we usually give is to always read the manuals, something that apparently a novice PC gamer did not do, since he forced an NVMe SSD in, bending it completely. Something that, just by seeing it, hurts and makes you laugh at the same time.

In a Reddit post, a gamer posted a photo sent to him by his friend, who asked him if he had correctly mounted his NVMe SSD, which he clearly had not accomplished. And for those who do not know them, these types of units do not look like HDDs, nor the more “traditional” SSDs, since they have a similarity to RAM memories. And they are usually inserted into small mounting brackets on the motherboard, protruding from the motherboard at an angle, which may look strange, but it is completely normal and effective since they can also be fixed with a small screw.

The player with the nickname IlSignorMagi says that apparently his friend thought it was wrong that his new SSD was protruding from the plate, so he bent it so that it was flush with the motherboard, sharing in the post the photograph that he sent him. Hardware that, by the way, is still unknown if it works or not, since the friend still hopes to have the other pieces to finish assembling the PC.

An image that surely, like you, generated different feelings for the subreddit community, as indicated in their responses. Some throwing jokes like a bent disk image in Windows or commenting that “gravity pulls files towards the ground, which helps compress them and reduce the overall size” or saying: “+10 write speed, -20 read speed ”.

And others leave memes commenting with an “Agggg” in a tone of pain when they see the photo or tell similar experiences, saying: “My brother, who is new to building PCs, declared yesterday that he “successfully” installed an M. 2. And it's working, so I sent him this photo so he could laugh at the incompetence on display, only for him to reply that it looks like this. Feeling ashamed to be related to him right now.”

And just like a player who answers the same thing in the publication, we repeat again that it is always essential to read the manual of any hardware or better yet, look for a tutorial on YouTube, hopefully with the same brand and model of the hardware you are trying to assemble.