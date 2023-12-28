As we have mentioned several times, high temperatures inside the cabinets of our precious gaming PCs are a constant concern, which we seek to alleviate in different ways. And on many occasions, we find solutions that may sound or look somewhat ridiculous, like the one shared by a PC gamer, who put his cabinet on the window of his room to take advantage of the cold outside, covering the excess space with a plastic

Something that the same player shared in a Reddit post, where he says that he did it hoping to take advantage of the fact that there is regularly zero degrees of temperature outside. An idea that could serve to keep the heat of your PC as low as possible, but as he has commented in the thread of his publication, he fears that it will bring with it other problems.

In his post, player nick Comprehensive_Piano4 says: “I thought this would keep my PC pretty cool (it's currently around 0 degrees Celsius outside)” leaving a photo of his solution to keep his PC temperature as low as possible .

But he also comments that he is “a little worried about condensation,” adding: “If my understanding of the physics is correct, the only place where compensation could really form is on the hot side of the glass (facing the camera). ”, asking that the community give him “some idea.”

And among the answers, they tell you that cold air cannot contain as much moisture as hotter air, “so condensation forms when hot, humid air meets something colder,” adding that: “while the PC just suck in outside air, I can't see condensation forming inside either, at least as long as the air temperature is colder than the PC's.” Something that another user complements, saying: “In addition to that, it will not condense until the PC is turned on. But if you turn it off at night, anything can happen.”

Additionally, they ask him if his idea is working, inquiring about the temperatures his PC reaches, to which he replies: “25c at idle, maxes out at around 70c on the celestial benchmark,” adding that anyway that you need a better cooling system for your GPU because “the stock cooler sucks.”

So no matter how crazy or even ridiculous this solution may seem, it seems to be working for you, which in any case does not prevent us from asking our readers: “What do you think about that invention?