Loot boxes in video games have generated great controversies, since according to many people and entities, these are games of chance that produce addiction. Something that has been evident in a new case of a player, who spent approximately $9,000 dollars on Counter-Strike loot boxes.

In case you have never played this popular Valve title, we tell you that in CS:GO there are rare objects, which are obtained from these boxes randomly and that can be sold on digital markets for exorbitant sums. And although obtaining one of these items by opening a box is already seen as something great, the sale for large sums of, for example, weapon skins, may explain why loot boxes in CS:GO are so coveted by Some players.

You can read: The Day Before offers refunds no matter how much you have played and because of this it ends up with only a thousand copies sold

But on the other hand, they also create a big problem, since many players spend more money than they should on them, like what happened to a player in New Zealand. According to the RNZ news portal, who interviewed the player named Jacques Strydom, he invested significant sums in CS:GO loot boxes, reaching the brink of addiction. So much so, that his thing was already something everyday and he was not so interested in the possible profits, but rather the excitement of clicking and opening the boxes.

Strydom – Photo via RNZ / Luka Forman

Since he only invested small amounts, he didn't feel like he was spending much money, until he realized the total amount he had accumulated. In total it was $16,000 New Zealand dollars, equivalent to approximately $9,000 American dollars. The player felt so “terrible” that he now doesn't even dare to use his credit card and gave it to his wife. She says, “As someone with an addiction, you always find a way to say, 'I'm saving this week so I have something to spend.' It's just easier to give everything to her.”

The player watching CS:GO boxes on his phone – Photo via RNZ / Luka Forman

To give you an idea, the player could have bought a house with that money in his country, as he himself indicates in the interview. In the conversation he says: “If I kept all the money in a bank account, I would now have around $16,000 (New Zealand) dollars that I could have invested in home financing or something similar.” A story that will surely fuel the rejection that many people have to these loot boxes, which also exist in other games, even under other names, such as Ultimate Team packs in EA FC.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord