Shiny Pokémon are treated in different ways than usual based on having a different color palette than usual., with really low probabilities of appearance. Although their abilities in combat are exactly the same as those of their common forms, they are highly appreciated by players taking into account their rarity, leading to hunts for colorful Pokémon or the most diverse methods to get hold of one of them. .

In the image that we leave you below we can see how a Pokémon fan under the name of Hylander_ has managed to get two shiny Pokémon in the same Gigantamax Raid of Pokémon Sword and Shield. These would specifically be an Araquanid and a Guzzlord. Without a doubt the moment is great.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ShinyPokemon/comments/18by2if/8_it_finally_happened_to_me/?utm_source=embedv2&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_content=post_title&embed_host_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dexerto.com%2Fpokemon%2Fpokemon-sword-shield-player-reveals-insane-yet-unfortunate-shiny-luck-2420413%2F

