We once again receive an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pokémon GO.

In the post that we leave you below, we can see how a Pokémon GO fan has shown his incredible luck by achieving find and capture a legendary Galarian bird using a PokéBall, which is surprising considering the tiny chances of catching these Pokémon when they can be seen thanks to a Daily Adventure Incense. It should be noted that there have been criticisms and controversies related to the low probabilities of appearance and encounter of these Pokémon.

It is important to highlight the hilarious amount of CP that the Pokémon had, these being 47, really low for a legendary Pokémon. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by Xeno_UwUwU, the author of the post, in this link. You can see it below:

My younger brother is a menace to society

byu/Xeno_UwUwU inpokemongo

