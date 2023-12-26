Those who are fans of games of the MMORPG genre and who have dedicated many years to one in particular, will know that there are certain objects obtained in these titles, which not only have a value within them, but can cost several thousand dollars outside. . Something that has been evident again with the theft suffered by a Black Desert guild, from whom around $10,000 dollars in items were stolen, which took years to collect.

The story has been shared in a Reddit post by the leader of this group, saying that a player joined it on December 20, remaining as a member for approximately one day. And quietly, he stole all the guild's materials before abandoning it, taking a loot with thousands of objects, which together have a value greater than the $10 thousand dollars that I advanced them. Objects that the other members spent years collecting, so the theft ended up being even more painful.

According to him, despite going to support for help, the response was that surprisingly they cannot intervene, being a recurring problem in Black Desert, as the guild leader says indignantly. “A real joke, the support staff don't care, this is basically tolerating this type of behavior without doing anything to remedy or resolve it.”

“And I have to say that this is his stance on most things. They don't care about the players, they care about their pocketbooks and they make sure that we have to work for years of materials again,” says the player.

Furthermore, he adds that when asking why the items will not be restored, or why they do not want to help resolve this issue, “they literally told me that they simply will not discuss the issue anymore,” which led him to ask the community: “I wonder if anyone else has received this kind of treatment from the support team and blatant disregard for their player base?”

An issue that, as discussed in the Reddit thread, has existed for years in Black Desert, as the mechanism of restricting access to the guild vault and granting permission only to those you trust, is completely absent in the game. One evil they tell is specific to the Western version of the game, where players can remain anonymous. And in South Korea, the country of origin of Black Desert, each player must register with their social security number, thus avoiding this type of theft.