Thanks to a screenshot shared on As you can see, this player has managed to finish just 26% of this Donkey Kong 64 game on the Nintendo 64, something that the community has responded that makes a lot of sense.

And although at first, the fact that you have completed much less than half of the game in so many hours invested might cause a lot of laughter, apparently, based on the experience of other players, this is quite common. This is because although in HowLongToBeat, you can read that finishing Donkey Kong 64 takes between 26 and 30 hours, some players remember that “this game has over 3000 collectibles.”

You can read: Grandma bought the same Nintendo game and 19 Game Boy games 26 times because she apparently didn't know how to delete or overwrite the saved games

Something that other players share have responded to the post, commenting that this high playing time is surely due to all the objects that have to be collected in Donkey Kong 64, which, as we anticipated, are particularly numerous. Among the responses to the post, which has more than 600 thousand views, a player indica: “These arcade mini-games were actually very difficult,” posting an image of the game with Donkey Kong in front of that arcade machine. Another player shares the idea, saying: “I'm pretty sure the savings on my friend's copy when he was younger was over 400 hours and 50-60%. It's the worst collectible game of all time and you have to do SO MUCH for so little.

So if you are one of those who has spent a lot of time playing a current title, but made little progress in total progress due to being “walking” outside the main story, you should know that in many classic titles, this also happened.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord