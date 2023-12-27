All gamers have a favorite game that, no matter what, we always reinstall and enjoy, even when we already know everything about it and its history. There are even some who are such fans that they buy them several times, but on different platforms. Something that one player has taken even further, buying dozens of copies of a game, seeking to get the developers to release a second part.

It is a first-person shooter called Brink, which was released in 2011 by Splash Damage and Bethesda. Title that did not do very well in sales, since it had to compete with Portal 2 and Call of Duty and that many say that in a certain way it influenced the successful The Finals. Brink allows you to play with four classes of characters, which were divided into two factions, within maps that generated fast combat and constant movement.

Game of which a fan has bought 40 copies, which he has proudly shown in a Reddit post. The player, nicknamed Brink_2_, even says that this is within a campaign he calls “Brinkmas”, seeking to get its creators to release a sequel, which he tries to do by getting their attention, buying a copy of Brink every day. In the photo he shared, we can see the 40 copies of BRINK, where 14 are PlayStation 3 copies and the rest are Xbox 360 copies.

The community has generally received this campaign with a lot of humor, ironically commenting that it has “a nice rug” or outright saying that it is crazy, responding: “You know there will never be a sequel, right? Are you going to keep buying them until you go bankrupt? I appreciate the dedication but have you ever sat down and thought 'what the hell am I doing?'”, to which the fan simply replies: “The answer is that I'm doing it to have a lot of fun.” Furthermore, in another comment he indicates that each copy has cost him only $1 dollar, so “the total for this publication was $40.”

A campaign that we only have to wait to see if it finally has a response from the developers, having in any case the support of some players, although also with some sarcasm, who, for example, say: “You are the hero we need but not the that we deserve at this moment. A silent guardian, a watchful protector… a dark knight” or encouraging him, commenting: “Do your thing brother!!! I thought he was the only one who thought this game had potential. “Ahead of its time.”

And as an extra piece of information, we tell you that it can currently be played for free on Steam, although according to SteamDB it only has an average of 16 active players.