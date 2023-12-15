Starting today, the closed beta period for Skull & Bones began, the video game set in the world of piracy, with which Ubisoft has high expectations and is highly anticipated by its community of players.

Although, the multiple delays and recent failures that the French company has experienced in recent years have raised concerns among players who expected a superior experience to what we saw in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag 10 years ago.

From December 15 to 18, users with invitation and prior registration will have access to a beta where they will be able to try it for the first time for 6 hours in which you will be able to explore the open seas, customize your character and the rest that is expected of a massively multiplayer online (MMO).

However, the first reactions have already come out, and through Reddit the user noxsanguinis published his first impressions and they have not been encouraging at all. “If you were expecting something remotely similar to Black Flag, forget it. You won't find it here. Now prepare yourselves, because this will take time” he wrote to proceed to give an extensive analysis of his experience with the beta.

First of all, he assured that the graphics are not up to par with the current generation and that even PlayStation 4 and Xbox One video games look much better despite being on a powerful PC at maximum power. He detailed that he tested it on an RTX 4090 with a Ryzen 7 5800X3D and 32 Gigabytes of RAM, so it was above what an average user has.

Also, he criticized the animations for being too hard and stiff. “Ubisoft games usually have very good animations, but this is not the case (…) The characters do not feel like people, but like puppets with rigid movements.”

And that's not the worst, since for him the most negative thing was the gameplay. “It looks like something straight out of a mobile game, and not even a good one. It's boring to play and the boat combat is very simple and even worse than in Black Flag, since in the latter you have to align your ship at 90 degrees to your target in order to shoot the enemy. On the other hand, here you can do it from any angle without the waves and the sea affecting you.”

He continued with: “You cannot board other ships, an action that is a trademark in pirate games, it is not possible to do so here. Honestly, I don't know what they were thinking or why they thought this was a good idea (…) There are a lot of loading screens, if you get off a ship, a black screen appears and suddenly you're on the ground; “If you enter a room or building, black screen and you are inside, this totally breaks my immersion.”

Finally, he explained that the final nail in the coffin was the following: “An NPC asked me to collect some wood so he could build a ship for me. When I reached the destination and pressed the button to collect the wood from the trees, guess what? A minigame that looks like something out of a cell phone game occurs, where you have to press a button at the right time so you can get the most wood. “That killed the last bit of hope I had for the immersion of this game,” she said.

noxsanguinis also said that microtransactions were disabled, but that it is expected that when it is released it will be filled with them, as Ubisoft usually does with its multiplayer games. It is not encouraging at all, but let's remember that since it is a beta, it could be available when it is available on February 16, 2024, but let's remain cautious.

