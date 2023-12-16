Reddit user Utink is perhaps one of the luckiest people in the world right now. Why do we say it? since the player published that he had found a PC Gamer in front of his door without asking for it. “I found my dream PC from 2015 on the sidewalk,” the post said.

The boy commented that he was leaving his apartment when he came across the device, which after looking carefully he realized that it still had the necessary parts, so he kept it without thinking much.

After that, he discovered that it was equipped with a GTX 980 Ti, an Nvidia card launched in 2015. In addition to that, it has an Intel Core i5 4690K processor, 16 GB of RAM and a Samsung 850 EVO SSD.

Although it is not very modern, since it does not have features such as Ray Tracing, the truth is that this PC Gamer is capable of running moderately modern games like Cyberpunk 2077 at quite decent performance. Not bad for being 8 years old.

“I've been using an RTX 2070 Max-Q in a Razer laptop for the last 3 or 4 years since I've moved multiple times so I think I'll end up rebuilding it since the CPU is dead but the GPU is fine,” he wrote.

“I wish I had it in the past, but I'm thinking about reusing the 980ti and the SSD along with the case,” he added.

After this, users began to make suggestions to get the most out of it. Some were skeptical about the veracity of this fact, to which Utink clarified: “The CPU is burned out and the fan is not working. “It’s a great computer, but I understand why they threw it away.” However, seeing that many did not believe his word seeing that other people have made false publications of this style, he assured that it sucks that they also put him in that group.

