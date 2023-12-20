This time we talk about Rockstar Games again, but this time not about the GTA VI trailer or “the Florida Joker”, but about Red Dead Redemption 2, which a couple of months ago celebrated 5 years of being released and impressed us again with its interpretation of the Wild West and whose open world continues to be discovered to this day.

But what this player did just shows that… he has a lot of free time. User Adichu uploaded a video earlier this year in which he discovered how many trees there are in the world by exploring the entire map and counting them one by one, a task that sounds more like a punishment than fun.

To begin with, he divided the map into 15 sections in order to make it “easier” to carry out the count and also to be sure that he did not count too much, Adichu threw an incendiary bottle at them so that they would be marked and there would be no tree without count. If the more I describe it, it seems more and more tedious to you, you can also see the process he did in his video which, fortunately for us, only lasts 18 minutes in which we can see him crossing the map while burning the forests like every good Samaritan.

During his odyssey, you can see how he faced the difficulties of having to be attacked by NPCs who were alerted by their bottles and started shooting, hills that you cannot access because the map is not designed for you to enter there. and alert the police when they had to count those who were in the cities

Subsequently, the user decided to use a trick that allowed his horse to fly in a way that allowed him to cover more ground from above. “My God, why didn't I think of this before?” Expressed the user while commenting on his gameplay. In addition, incendiary bullets were equipped so as not to have problems when counting them from the sky.

Finally, after a long journey (and several falls along the way), the player came to the conclusion that on the map There are a total of 25,466 trees scattered throughout the game.

Although we respect the effort and dedication that the player had during this section, we consider that his calculations, although they may be close, may have a margin of error because the player did not go to the prison located on the island, which Although we visited little during the campaign, it is still part of the map.

The prison located on the island outside the map

In addition, we must also remember the island of Guarma, which is a place that we visited to do a few missions during the Story mode and that also has a lot of vegetation, although in this case we will give it a pass since it is clear that its intention was to cover the main map.

But it has undoubtedly been quite a feat on their part that demonstrates the level of care and affection that Rockstar puts into each of their games. Will we see a video in the form of a sequel when GTA VI comes out?

