Many users sometimes have to suffer from customer service on certain platforms, waiting a long time for our requests to be attended to. Something that happened to a player who waited a week to receive a response from Steam technical support and when there was no response, he decided to contact the head of Valve, Gabe Newell, directly. And even though his idea may sound crazy and even delusional, surprisingly, Newell responded and gave him help immediately. A story that happened a long time ago, but that has been remembered again, highlighting the humility of the Valve leader.

According to the player himself, who shared his experience with Steam support, he had problems with his account, which he could not access. And after several days without a response, he decided to take extreme measures. Thus, without giving up on searching for help, he found the email address of Gabe Newell, to whom he described his problem and expressed his frustration at the lack of response from the support team for a week.

You can read: Gabe Newell is not interested in realism in games because it is not fun: “It feels like shopping at the supermarket”

And to his surprise, in a matter of hours, the player received a response from Steam’s “mere guy”, who asked for the ticket number to help him. All this in the same email he wrote to him, which he concluded by saying that he was responding to his request because for him, each member of Valve is part of the support team for the players.

The player was obviously amazed and in response to Newell, provided him with the necessary ticket number and sincerely thanked the head of Steam for his attention. Thus, just two hours later, the platform’s support finally responded, first apologizing for the delay and informing them that they reset the password for their account, which was sent by email.

The player also says that he wrote to Gabe Newell again to thank him and tell him that he wanted to share his experience through social networks, although he feared that other players might follow his example and fill his inbox with similar requests. But Newell not only gave her permission to publish his conversation, but also reaffirmed his initial statement, highlighting that everyone at Valve is part of support and therefore any employee can be contacted in case of problems.

So now you know, according to this player, we have permission from Gabe himself to contact him, in case you have forgotten your Steam account password. Something that also makes us remember that time when he delivered the first Steam Deck to those who had pre-ordered it, some of them apparently without recognizing that it was him, as you can see in the video that I leave you below.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord