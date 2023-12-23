In LEGO Fortnite, imagination is the limit and a player has demonstrated it with a wheel of fortune.

LEGO Fortnite has an advanced building system

Players can create all types of buildings in LEGO Fortnite game mode, from vehicles and houses to attractions and stages. However, it takes a lot of skill and patience to achieve spectacular constructions, especially if It is something so complex and detailed like a Ferris wheel.

There are many materials and resources in LEGO Fortnite, which opens up a world of possibilities with the game building system. Of course, you have to know very well how to use each of these elements so that the goal you have in mind can be achieved. Well, a player has recently shown that nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it and if you know the complete LEGO Fortnite guide, since, with experience, everything can be achieved.

This Ferris wheel works automatically in LEGO Fortnite

In @MustardPlays @LEGOFortnite build challenge I made a fully functional Ferris wheel! Super happy with how this turned out, even if the process to get it working was super scuffed lol. Thanks Mustard for having me! #LEGOFortnite pic.twitter.com/PbKSTtABmZ — ZeroYaHero (@ZeroYaHero) December 16, 2023

A player who has surprised everyone with his incredible work of engineering and creativity, creating something amazing in LEGO Fortnite. Is about ZeroYaHeroa Twitter user who shared a video in which he shows how he has built a fully functional Ferris wheel from scratch with a spectacular design. The coolest thing of all is that this structure rotates automatically and without falling apart due to the movement of the pieces, this being what has caught the attention of many players.

To achieve this, he had to use all kinds of elements combinedsuch as motors, gears, pulleys, cables and lights, which make it possible for the Ferris wheel to move fluidly and have very cool aesthetic. In addition, he has taken care of all the details, such as colors, shapes and decorations, to that looks like a real fairground attraction inside the game.

The video that he shared on Twitter has more than 140 thousand reproductions and many comments that praise his work and congratulate him on his talent. Many users have stayed speechless with his creation and they have asked you to share the code to visit it and try it. Others have been encouraged to try to do something similar or even more complex.

Without a doubt, this is an example of what you can do with LEGO Fortnite, a game mode that offers endless possibilities for lovers of construction and creativity. If you also want to create your own ferris wheel or anything else you can think of, just jump into the game and start experimenting with LEGO pieces.

