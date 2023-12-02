We know that here at Tarreo we have already told you many stories that involve users doing truly crazy things with their PCs and we would stop doing so if it weren’t for the fact that the creativity that some real gamers have exceeds the limits of what we believe is possible when we talk about converting your computers into a gaming platform.

You can also read: He screwed his gaming PC to the desk to save space but several gamers tell him it’s not “a good idea”

This time it is the turn of a person who calls himself on Reddit as Jokiux, who asked the users of the /pcmasterrace forum for their opinion about his masterpiece: a PC Gamer inside a jug of water. In the video, which only lasts a few seconds, we can see that the machine is turned on and appears to be fully functional with some holes for the cables to exit.

In her publication she asked to rate her work from 1 to 10 and the responses did not take long to arrive. Many joked and put a “5.5 gallon” on it, referring to the number of liters of water that those water jugs can hold while others said that they hoped it had liquid cooling, to finish off the joke.

Seriously, some are concerned that the computer does not have any kind of ventilation system. “I live in a tropical country and this setup would be a nightmare with the temperatures, although it looks very cool,” commented Foolfok. Plus it doesn’t exactly look very safe at first glance. “On the scale of 1 to 10 of genius, it is extraordinary. From 1 to 10 in dangerous? Seek help, you have many reasons to live,” daDaryel said.

Despite all that, all that remains is to applaud Jokiux for his creativity and hope that I manage to perform well and in no way get hurt. We have already seen people who have created a PC Gamer out of pure wood or built it inside a printer, so it may not be long until another engineering genius arrives that exceeds our expectations.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord