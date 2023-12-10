There are many parts of a PC, especially a gamer one, that could be classified as important. But without a doubt the one that I think takes the crown of the most important is the power supply, also known as PSU (Power Supply), since we must ensure that it is of good quality, so that the other parts work at full capacity. power and safely. But above all, make sure that it is from an important brand as well as reliable. And if you want to know why, what happened to a player who discovered that his power source did not seem to have the characteristics he expected is the best example.

This is what a user on the pcmasterrace subreddit says, who removed the metal casing of the Equites T500 “500W” PSU and found something mysterious inside: a large, heavy component that was not properly connected to the power supply circuitry. feeding. And upon removing this mysterious box, he discovered that it was held together with duct tape. A discovery that began to generate total distrust, but that did not even prepare him for what came next.

A source with suspicious components

Upon removing this adhesive tape, you discovered that inside was a box with what appears to be dust/filings or some other type of matter and not the type that seems important to the function of the power supply. It was for this reason that she took several photos of it and decided to go to Reddit to ask the community, trying to find out why they might have filled her PSU with this mysterious substance.

His suspicions were that it could be to add weight and appear more quality, which was confirmed by the other players, who responded: “They are trying to make it feel heavy” or outright warning that “That has to be the ‘PSU’.” suspicious thing I’ve seen this year.” Furthermore, he was told that: “That’s not a 500W PSU. In fact, I would barely call it a PSU. It has no input protection, no output protection, and no input current limiting. “I’m pretty sure those two resistors are not discharge resistors.”

It is better to pay for something reliable, although it costs more money

RedditCringe says in the publication that initially, it never intended to use the PSU in building a PC or so it would have us believe. Something that perhaps would have been fatal, since the power source would not only be full of low-quality components, but it also seems that it is not even offering the power it promises. A deception that in the end could cause problems for other components in a PC, since the PSU could be overloaded and spoil other components sensitive to electricity.

Something that another player remembers in the same post, who indicates: “It’s a good place to remind everyone that the power supply is not the right place to save a few dollars when creating a configuration. “There are so many problems that can arise from a faulty power supply, from instability to damaging all other components.”

