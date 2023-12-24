A few days ago the Microsoft Excel Championship 2023 took place, which concluded in Las Vegas with Andrew “The Annihilator” Ngai as its champion, a young Australian who won his third consecutive title, defeating 14 opponents in various studio challenges. 30 minute cases. Esports event that was broadcast online and broadcast live on television, which left some funny moments, like the championship belt being a little too big for him.

In case you didn't know it, we tell you that the competition presents challenges for data analysts, who must solve problems using Excel spreadsheets. These include mathematics, financial modeling and even board and card games, in an event where the players with the fewest points are eliminated one by one, before the winner is crowned.

You can read: The empire of Genshin Impact and other games with microtransactions could end with new regulations in China

As Ngai himself tells ABC's RN Drive, the competition is quite intense because “there is only half an hour per case, so time moves quite quickly. People get eliminated, you pass people for the whole half hour, so it can be quite exciting to see the scores go up and down.” Tough competition that in the end, earned him $3,000, a trophy and a wrestling-style championship belt. free.

“This time it was a little different, because it was in person… I guess it felt a little more special and a little more nervous, with everyone watching you live and screaming, the crowd screaming as things were happening. Obviously, it feels good “Ngai said.

As we said, the competition was broadcast online and with reporters who, as in other tournaments, try to tell what happens in the most entertaining way possible. This also marked one of the hilarious moments of the championship, since as indicates an X/Twitter user who commented about the finale: “The funniest part: this clip of live broadcasters losing their minds over pivot tables and data labeling.”

Finally, Microsoft congratulated Ngai on his victory, posting on Instagram: “Not only did you succeed, you excelled,” making a play on the popular office program name. Additionally, “The Annihilator” said that Excel experts don't feel threatened by the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which can create their own spreadsheets in seconds.

“Who knows what will happen in the long term, but I think that generative AI, yes, it is very smart and I have also used ChatGPT, but it still needs a human to guide it and I think that right now, generative AI is very good at supporting what we do, but letting her loose is not completely there yet,” he said.

You can relive the Final in the following video.