The first free trial of Call of Duty modern Warfare 3 comes just a month after its launch. You can now play the new installment and a number of modes for free for a limited time.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It was launched on November 10 with great controversy, but the game has generally registered good sales. However, Activision was quick to promote it for free with its first temporary test.

The test will be available between December 14 and 18 and will allow you to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Multiplayer mode and zombies mode are included in the test.

The campaign is not there because you probably would not have needed so many days to play it… Let's review everything that this test of this installment includes since you will be able to play during these next four days.

All maps and modes in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 free trial

Main 6v6 maps: Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan y Meat (mapa de la season 1). Land War Maps: Popov Dam, Orlov military base, Levin complex. Main modes: Team Deathmatch, Hot Spot, Domination, Casualty Confirmed, Ground War, War. Playlists: Rustment 24/7 (Shipment y Rust), Modo Guerra, Moshpit 6v6 (con Highrise, Meat, Afghan, Terminal), Guerra Terrestre, Modern Warfare Zombies.

So yes, you will be able to play MWZ, the new zombies mode that mixes the DMZ extraction shooter with the traditional Treyarch zombie theme. Without a doubt, this is one of the most intense and highest quality modes in the game.

This free trial coincides with the recent release of the game's first season 1, which has also added a new map to Call of Duty Warzonethe company's free battle royale.

On the other hand, if you want to continue discovering secrets of the zombies mode of the recent release, do not hesitate to take a look at the easter egg with our step-by-step guide to unlock the “You can pet the dog” trophy and get a unique reward.

We hope we have helped you. You can always take a look at other guides such as how to get Armory unlocks faster in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 or how to get the “Stopper” trophy within the campaign.

Other interesting articles:

How to get one of the best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 skins, the bone collector

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

November 10, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more