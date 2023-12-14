Could we witness an environmental revolution in the plastics sector in the future?

A question that scientists from the Dutch University of Utrecht answer with great optimism, as they say that producing bioplastics using clean energy sources may make this large sector, which represents a burden on the environment, one of the most important means of storing and preserving carbon.

The study, published by the scientific journal Nature, says that the many products in our world, which are manufactured using plastic, are at the top of the most widespread products in the world, and are responsible for about 5 percent of the volume of greenhouse gas emissions, and it is expected that global consumption of these products will double. material by 2050, exacerbating the climate crisis.

But on the other hand, researchers point to a promising method that turns this burden resulting from the manufacture of plastic materials into one of the promising solutions to the climate crisis, which is the manufacture of biodegradable plastic made from renewable biological materials. Instead of using plastic in traditional ways that rely on petroleum and natural gas derivatives, Bioplastics can be made from other plant or natural sources or from materials that have a low carbon footprint, and have waste management options such as composting the soil after decomposition.

While this is not new, as bioplastics have been used in medical applications, such as dissolvable threads in surgical operating rooms, this new industry must be determined by global laws to distinguish regular plastics from bioplastics, while increasing awareness of the manufacture of this material, to combat one of the worst environmental problems it faces. The world is “plastic pollution”.