Planeta Cómic presents a packed December with the Spanish representation of the Planeta Manga label.

The last month of the year will be full of new manga for Planeta Cómic. With the aim of satisfying all tastes, the publisher will launch a wide variety of titles, from classics of the genre to unpublished works, including the latest hits from the Japanese market.

The last month of the year will be full of manga for Planeta Cómic. The unpublished work will arrive from the Planeta Manga Universe Soma by Fernando Llor and Carles Dalmau, a story that follows a young cartoonist, Maya, who must help an alien prevent his people from conquering the earth; and Kohva the compilation volume of the series by Andrea Konata.

Roboco and me will come as a breath of fresh air to entertain us with the story of Bondo Taira, a primary school boy and his robot maid, by Shuuhei Miyazaki. Videogirl Ai by Masakazu Katsura, will return through the front door, just like Record of Lodoss War The Lady of Faris comprehensive by Ryo Mizuno and Akihiro Yamada. Among the novelties that will land in bookstores you can also find Fangs, a vampire boys love de Billy Balibally y Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time de Gosho Aoyama.

It takes more than a pretty face to fall in love will be the shojo contribution. The yuri will be championed by Chasing Aoi Koshiba and the josei for Princess Jellyfish by Akiko Kagashimura. Fans of Miyazaki’s works will enjoy the guide Studio Ghibli Complete Works, a book packed with content to fully enjoy the Ghibli world and offer you new ways to watch all of his films, from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to his latest film Earwig and the Witch. Analyze in depth pages that explore specific scenes, topics such as “flying” or “eating”; profiles of Studio Ghibli directors, as well as their thoughts and concerns at the time of each film’s production; and an index to take you directly to your favorite characters from the movies. And we didn’t forget to mention the departure of Yawara! by Naoki Urasawa.

Also highlighting the launch of the novelization of Suzume, a film written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, written by Makoto himself. Suzume is seventeen years old and lives with her aunt in a quiet port city in Kyushu. One day she passes an attractive young man on her way to school who tells her that he is looking for a door. Suzume goes to the ruins in the mountains to try to track him down, where she finds an old white door, the only thing left standing among a pile of rubble. As if attracted by her, she reaches out her hand to touch her and…

In addition, there will be more volumes of One Piece, Detective Conan, Dragon Ball, Hajime no ippo, My Hero Academia… Without a doubt, all these titles will make December a special month for lovers of Japanese comics.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.