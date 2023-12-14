At 4 billion and 500 million years old, our planet has maintained environmental stability that guarantees the conditions for life. With the unprecedented pollution witnessed in our time, humanity was the primary cause of it. Does the Earth still have the capacity to adapt or recover?.

Recent studies have confirmed that the planet's ecosystem is set on a balancing mechanism, but very slowly, and in order for it to be able to recover from the accumulations caused by humanity, what is essentially required, according to experts, is reducing carbon dioxide emissions, stopping the deforestation and pollution of the oceans, and in return shifting towards energies. Clean.

Recovery and adaptation efforts

It is one of the contemporary experiences that indicate the ability of nature to renew and overcome the environmental crisis occurring if the necessary conditions are met.

The United Nations announced a gradual recovery of the ozone hole, amid expectations of the possibility of it filling in the middle of the current century. These results come nearly 35 years after the Montreal Protocol was issued to limit hydrofluorocarbons, which were the cause of ozone damage. As for the green cover, the lungs of the Earth, the Science Research magazine published a study on natural regeneration in tropical forests. This was monitored in 2,200 points in West Africa and South America, with a total area of ​​2.4 million square kilometers affected by uprooting and tree cutting. In the depths of the oceans, the Great Barrier Reef, which dates back 18 million years, in Western Australia, has witnessed the largest recovery in 36 years, according to the testimony of the Australian Institute of Marine Science, with the help of a team of scientists to protect the remaining species from the bleaching phenomenon resulting from the rise in ocean temperature.

Positive indicators are emerging fifty years after the first climate summit in Stockholm, to spread environmental awareness. How much would it take to return the planet’s temperature to its stable state?