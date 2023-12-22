We have all, at some point, shared a photograph of our ID via WhatsApp or email. However, INCIBE is clear: if we do it, it must be pixelated or we could have serious problems with the Tax Agency or any other similar body.

Despite the large number of procedures that can be carried out with a person's ID, in recent years we have become accustomed to sharing it through all types of applications: WhatsApp, email or Telegram among them. However, the reality is that by carrying out such an action, we face a large number of consequences that may ultimately lead to having to confront the Tax Agency itself, as INCIBE has recently warned.

The explanation is simple: a person's ID is more than enough for cybercriminal companies to try to impersonate our identity to carry out a large number of actions: from making a subscription to a service to registering on a betting and online gaming page. And this last case is precisely one of the great risks that have been detected.

An email

One of the last real cases in which INCIBE has had to intervene recently occurred when a user contacted the organization after having received an email in the form of a notification from the Tax Agency. Alerted by the situation, he automatically contacted the Tax Agency itself to verify that it was not a scam orchestrated by some organized group. The response was that, indeed, it was a real notification.

The explanation was clear: he had made different bets in previous years and, with winnings of more than 25,000 euros, it was necessary to make the corresponding tax payment to regularize the situation. However, the user claimed that he had never made any similar transaction.

After the relevant investigation by INCIBE, the doubt was cleared up: someone had impersonated the user's identity using the DNI that he had shared months ago without having pixelated his personal data. The scammer in question had made different moves in various betting houses and, now, the situation had to be regularized.

The INCIBE recommendation

In addition to informing the Police of the situation, INCIBE has taken the opportunity to inform us of what we have to do with the aim of avoiding similar situations when we must share our National Identity Document. These are the following:

We must pixelate the photo, with the aim of preventing our face from being identifiable. We can cover the eyes or carry out the complete pixelation using the tools that we can currently find on the market. Additionally, we also have to pixelate the signature. In this way, fraudulent use of the signature in question will not be possible. Finally, it is recommended that we introduce a watermark on top of the document. In this way, we will confirm that it is not an original document, but rather that it has been manipulated. Therefore, it cannot be used for any purpose such as the one mentioned in this article.

Furthermore, focusing on the field of online gambling and betting, INCIBE also recommends that if we find ourselves facing a similar situation, we use the Phishing Alert service of the General Directorate of Gambling Regulation of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. In this way, we will prevent unauthorized registrations from being made in companies in this category. Registration can be done both in person and online and can be of great help.