A parliamentary commission for the repeal of the Pittella Law: so taxpayers will be able to challenge illegitimate tax collection acts

For two years now, the Pittella law has changed the cards on the table for thousands of Italian taxpayers: from one day to the next, years of economic sacrifices and legal investments went up in smoke as a result of law 215/2021 (created by Parliament following the amendment which took its name from its proponent).

The issue, much debated in the legal field, has triggered many effects on a human and real-life level for individual citizens and especially medium-small businesses: in practice the law, by providing for the non-challengeability of the famous tax extracts (issued by the former Equitalia), means that one can no longer defend oneself against acts of the tax administration considered illegitimate except when a demand for payment, a foreclosure, a bankruptcy petition were to be notified.

The lawyer Angelo Lucarella, former vice president coordinator. Justice Commission of the Ministry of Economic Development, professor in Tax Procedural Law – University of Naples Federico II and among the Italian legal experts invited by the World Justice Project 2023 (supported by the European Commission), filed on 30 December 2023 a petition for legislative reform according to the provisions of the art. 50 of the Italian Constitution. “This is a dutiful act: we must put citizens, who had initiated disputes over tax bills deemed illegitimate, in a position to defend themselves.

The fact that a state law, out of the blue, does block on the right of defense with an implicit retroactive effect it is against the Italian Constitution because it creates unequal treatment and violation of the right of defence. Principles and rights, the latter, also protected at European and international level. With the petition, although it is primarily a fact and a symbolic act, a legislative procedure is initiated which will see a specific parliamentary commission take an interest in the issue. The hope is that we will reach repeal of the Pittella law o at least to a so-called norm of authentic interpretation so that it is declared, once and for all, that no implicit retroactive effect is possible. On the basis of this hypothetical solution, legislate for the reopening of the litigation deadlines for taxpayers who want to continue the lawsuits initiated at the time or at least allow them to reconcile with the treasury at the state of the judgment before the Pittella law.

Furthermore, with the recent decision 190/2023, the Constitutional Court itself invites the legislator to intervene on the issue as soon as possible. Therefore the rule of law and the credibility of the system of democratic laws are at stake.”

*Lawyer, essayist, former vice president of coordination. Justice Commission of the Ministry of Economic Development

