The automobile giant Toyota has poured cold water on inflated expectations surrounding the next generation of electric cars and their batteries.. This revelation comes at a crucial time for the industry, which is in the midst of the transition towards electrification.

In a press release, Toyota has outlined its strategy for the coming years, focusing on a diversified range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The Japanese entity has outlined its plans to launch six dedicated BEV models by 2026, including urban SUV and sports crossover concepts.

However, the biggest news is the progress in developing next-generation batteries. Toyota has promised that its first solid-state battery will not reach the market before 2027 or 2028, much later than originally planned.

This long anticipated technology promises recharging times of just 10 minutes from 10 to 80% in solid state batteries, a significant advance compared to current batteries. But it seems that mass production for the electric car will not come in the short term, with an estimated period of about 4 years.

Additionally, Toyota has revealed details about multiple battery technologies in development. This includes a high-performance version, a low-cost and quality battery, and a third focused on high performance. These innovations seek to reduce costs and increase driving range, but their implementation will not be immediate.

Carbon neutrality at Toyota by 2035

The vice president of Toyota Motor Europe, Andrea Carlucci, highlighted the diversity of the European market and the company’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2035 at the Kenshiki forum.

This multi-track approach to carbon neutrality underscores Toyota’s strategy to offer a range of powertrains that fit specific customer needs and market conditions.

Despite the excitement surrounding electric cars and new battery technologies, Toyota maintains a pragmatic approach. The company is preparing for a gradual transition to zero-emission vehicles, ensuring that electric mobility is accessible.

Toyota is one of the leading brands in the advancement of electrification, and the long horizon for the development of its batteries means that it is not as advanced an improvement as one might think. So other more optimistic announcements could be called into question.