It’s official now. On December 5, 2023 it was confirmed that the Americans from Trackhouse will take the place of the RNF Racing team in MotoGP in 2024. The US team will respect the structure and agreements that Aprilia had as a satellite, keeping Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez as regular riders .

The decision came after FIM, Dorna and IRTA (the championship team association) decided to reject the registration of the team founded by Razlan Razali for “repeated infringements and non-compliances” of the premier class Participation Agreement. Thus, the grid will welcome a new protagonist. Now MotoGP opens to the United States, but what exactly is Trackhouse?

What is Trackhouse: from NASCAR to MotoGP in 2024

The first thing you need to know is that Trackhouse is a NASCAR Cup Series team, which is the top car category in the United States, the most followed motorsport discipline in the country, even more than IndyCar, second, Formula 1 and obviously MotoGP, which will thus see its audience expand overseas.

The team was created in 2020 ahead of the 2021 season by former driver Justin Marks, who boasts experience in the three categories of NASCAR (Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series), but also in IMSA, the premier class of American endurance , where he also won the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen in 2019 in the GTD category.

He was joined by the co-owner, the famous singer Pitbull, who was a fan of NASCAR and wanted to enter the championship. Thus, the project started from the Daytona 500 in 2021, the “Great American Race”, the most important on the calendar. Driving the #99 car was the Mexican Daniel Suarez (among other things Max Verstappen’s brother-in-law), who obtained a fourth place as his best result in the short Bristol oval.

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro iFly

But Trackhouse’s plans were ambitious, and the team made a key move in that first year. the company bought all the assets of the Chip Ganassi team, one of the great names in American motorsport. It is a well-known brand among IndyCar fans, given that it is the team with which Alex Palou won two titles, in 2021 and 2023.

Thus, the entrepreneur left his team after 20 years and NASCAR concentrated on the single-seater category, while Trackhouse increased the number of cars to two: it kept the #99 with Daniel Suarez and added the #1 with Ross Chastain. The latter has given the team the greatest satisfaction this season.

Trackhouse, protagonist of NASCAR’s viral maneuver in 2022

The American has won four victories in the last two seasons, one at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin and one at Talladega (one of the most important races on the calendar) in 2022. Then Nashville and Phoenix won the races in 2023. In both years, Chastain he made it to the playoffs, NASCAR’s format in which the 16 best drivers of a season fight for the title. In fact, in 2022 he was the protagonist of one of the most viral scenes of the year. Remember that driver who used the wall to overtake? Well, it was Chastain at Martinsville in 2022, the penultimate race of the season, to gain positions and get to the last race with title options. In addition to Chastain’s good level, the team tasted success with Daniel Suarez, who won the race in Sonoma in 2022 when he managed to earn access to the playoffs.

Trackhouse, springboard into NASCAR for Van Gisbergen and Kimi Raikkonen

But Trackhouse hasn’t achieved great results with just its starting drivers. In 2022, the team announced the creation of “Project 91”, a fixed-term team with the #91 car that aimed to be a launching pad for international caliber drivers who want to make it to the NASCAR Cup Series. The first to join was Kimi Raikkonen, Formula 1 world champion in 2007. The Finn raced in NASCAR after leaving the world championship and finished 37th in the Watkins Glen race in 2022 and 29th at COTA in 2023.

But the big star of the project was undoubtedly Shane van Gisbergen. The New Zealander already had a brilliant career in “stock cars”, having won the Australian Supercar championship in 2016, 2021 and 2022. In 20223, in which he finished in second position, he decided to move to NASCAR and… He won at debut, as a wild card at the first edition of the Chicago city race, last July. He subsequently raced at Indianapolis, where he finished tenth.

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Princess Cruises Chevrolet Camaro, Kimi Raikkonen, TrackHouse Racing, Recogni Chevrolet Camaro

So, van Gisbergen didn’t think twice and in 2024 he will race with Trackhouse in a calendar that will include some Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series races, something that other drivers who race full-time in NASCAR already do.

As you can imagine, Trackhouse’s desire is none other than to grow, both in its country of origin and in MotoGP, where the team’s arrival was scheduled for 2025. However, the entry was brought forward to 2024, given the circumstances. The first rumors speak of the hypothesis that Trackhouse could also support the premier class team with teams in the minor categories, underlining its commitment to motorcycling.

Read also: