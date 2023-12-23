The GT2 European Series season ended a couple of months ago, ending at Paul Ricard with the debut of the brand new Maserati GT2.

Bringing the Trident car to its race debut were Luca Pirri Ardizzone and Leonardo Gorini, who immediately highlighted the excellent characteristics of the Emilian car at Le Castellet.

In addition to a Pole Position, at the end of the two races there was a podium and a placing in the points zone, and never mind if there were some hitches over the course of the weekend because in any case the LP Racing men were having their very first experience with the Maserati and the French exit served to lay the foundations for next year.

Photo by: SRO

#12 LP Racing, Maserati GT2: Leonardo Gorini, Luca Pirri

“It was a great honor to be chosen to bring the Maserati brand back to the world of racing and doing so by immediately achieving a podium is the realization of a dream that began 18 years ago, when I competed in Zhuhai with the Maserati MC12”, said Pirri, driver and head of LP Racing.

“Being Team Principal and having raced both the MC12 and the GT2 is a truly unique story. I was very happy to drive with Leonardo, who was finally able to demonstrate his true potential by obtaining his first Pole Position in PRO-AM.”

“It was the first of his career and he did it in style behind the wheel of this brand new Maserati GT2. Leo also led his stint, he will be a strong title contender for 2024.”

2024 is now around the corner and the fight will begin again from Paul Ricard on 5-6 April. It is therefore clear that in Maserati and LP there is a desire to be ready to fight for the positions that count right away, and Pirri does not hide his ambitions.

“Our intention is to put two Maserati GT2s on the grid for the start of the 2024 season and we want to bring home some good results for the Trident brand.”