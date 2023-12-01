Shortly after the end of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, Pirelli decided to reveal the compounds it will bring to the first three events of the 2024 season, namely the Grands Prix of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

All 5 compounds approved by Pirelli for next season (C0 has disappeared as already mentioned by the Italian manufacturer a few weeks ago) will be used in the first 3 events.

If for the events to be held in the Middle East Pirelli has maintained the same compounds already used in 2023, the big news will be represented by those dedicated to the Australian Grand Prix.

At Melbourne’s Albert Park the three softest compounds in the range will be used, with C3 acting as Hard, C4 as Medium and C5 as Soft.

As regards the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the season scheduled from 29 February to 2 March, Pirelli will make C1, C2 and C3 available due to the convincing characteristics of the Sakhir track.

As regards the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which will be held a week later in Jeddah, C2, C3 and C4 have been confirmed.

Also in Sakhir, all riders will have the 5 compounds approved for 2024 available in the pre-season tests from 21st to 23rd February.

From that occasion onwards, the FSC logo will appear on the tyres, i.e. the certification of the Forest Stewardship Council, which will have ensured the total traceability of the raw materials coming from the forests throughout the entire supply chain, guaranteeing that the plantations from which they are obtained natural tire components are managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and brings benefits to the lives of local communities and workers, while promoting their economic sustainability.

Here are the choices for the first three grand prix of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Gran Premio del Bahrain (Sakhir)

Pirelli PZero White Hard C1

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C2

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C3

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

Pirelli PZero White Hard C2

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4

Australian Grand Prix (Albert Park, Melbourne)

Pirelli PZero White Hard C3

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5