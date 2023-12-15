As often happens, tires were a topic of discussion again this year. In 2022, on the occasion of the new technical regulations, Pirelli debuted the new 18-inch size, not without some controversy from the riders, who criticized certain characteristics, especially because they tended to accentuate understeer.

For this reason, in view of the 2023 season the Italian manufacturer had decided to intervene by strengthening the front covers, even if the riders reported conflicting opinions on the effectiveness of this change. However, a common point in the examination of the tires revolves around overheating problems and thermal degradation, which has often represented an obstacle this year.

Clearly this represents a rather important problem, especially when you are in the slipstream of other cars, as it prevents the drivers from pushing hard and getting close to their rivals to attempt overtaking. While the 2022 regulations have helped reduce the extent of slipstream when two cars follow each other closely, this negative effect will always be present and will get worse each year as teams find new ways to refine the aerodynamics making it even more important spin in clean air.

Pirelli tyres preparation

The issue of tire overheating was discussed at the latest F1 Commission meeting, where Pirelli was asked to focus on this issue and improve the driveability of the tires in the future. At the same meeting, the cancellation of the ban on tyrewarmers initially scheduled for 2025 was approved, which will allow the Italian manufacturer to concentrate on a single line of development instead of having to divide itself on two fronts.

Simone Berra, Pirelli's chief engineer for F1, explained that the path to follow is now clear to implement a test program that can help Pirelli propose better compounds for 2025: “At least now the objective is clear , and clearer than in previous weeks. We know that we have to work in 2024 with development tests to produce a new generation of compounds. And this will be the goal”, said the Italian.

“We will continue to improve the reliability of the tires in terms of structure, but the compounds will be the focus of our development plan for 2024, and we will obviously work with greater attention to overheating,” added Berra.

The first phase will be that of study, trying to understand why overheating was a much more serious problem this year compared to last season. “We want to try to understand why, from 2022 to 2023, the effect of overheating was greater. What was the reason? After this analysis, which we will do at the end of the year, we will try to understand where to work on the compounds to improve this aspect. Obviously we would like the drivers to be able to push as much as possible and not have to manage tire temperatures. This is the goal on our part.”

A Haas F1 Team mechanic with a Pirelli tire

One of the issues is also understanding the difference between thermal degradation and wear, the difference of which for the drivers behind the wheel may not always be clear. “I don't think it's a construction problem. I think sometimes there are comments about overheating, but it's not actual overheating. Riders feel a lack of grip or a drop in grip, but sometimes it's just the tire that is degrading due to wear, grain or other reasons,” Berra added.

“In the past we have had comments about overheating, but it wasn't a real overheating. But in some races we noticed that the temperatures were high and it was above all the rear axle that was affected. So, we have to distinguish what the real reason.”

According to Pirelli, the key will be to work on the compounds rather than on the structure of the tire itself, even if an intervention on the latter front could help reduce the pressures, thus increasing the contact area with the asphalt: “I think we need to work more on the compound regarding overheating. Obviously, we can also work on the structure, because if we have a more reliable tire and if we can reduce the pressure a little, this will obviously also help the overheating effect, as it will increase the contact area and therefore the temperature will be distributed more uniformly”.

Pirelli tyres

“But certainly a compound in itself doesn't change everything. The compound must work together with the structure and that's why we must progress together: structure and compound.”

In this sense, the Las Vegas event provided some important feedback for Pirelli, whose indications are added to those already collected during the season. During the American weekend, due to the shape of the track and the low temperatures, a warm-up problem with the compound was highlighted, which needed more than one lap to enter a good operating range. According to what Pirelli gathered, beyond the predictable graining encountered over long distances, the delay in turning on the tire would not have represented an insurmountable problem for the riders, which opened up new avenues for the future.

The idea would be to partially sacrifice the tire warm-up phase, which is the most delicate in managing the life of the tyre, in order to guarantee a more stable product and less susceptible to overheating during the stint: “What is interesting for me is that a comment from Max (Verstappen) was: 'We had the chance to push on the tyres'. So now, the point is that probably, for the future, we can work in a direction that sacrifices the phase a bit of warming up to then protect the tire from that overheating that the drivers don't like. We have to accept a compromise, but in general we have no negative comments on the warm-up”, explained Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport manager.

