The moment most anticipated by the community of the scene de PS5 has arrived. The load of backups a PS5 It is now possible in a relatively simple way, being able to run games from a USB or the internal memory of the console without any problems. However, to achieve this, certain requirements are needed that not all consoles will be able to meet, since as always happens in these cases, a specific firmware version is needed to achieve it.

Index

See all sections

Running backups on PS5

The method in question makes use of exploit ethenwhich takes advantage of vulnerabilities present in the firmwares del 4.03 and 4.51 of PS5 (released between October 2021 and March 2022). This means that any console with a firmware higher than those (or simply updated to date) will not be able to execute the exploit, which can be install by accessing a website from the console browser.

With the exploit executed, the application manager can be installed Itemzflowwhich is capable of managing backups and running them from an external USB (some games will work from an external memory due to the demands of the SSD) or from the internal SSD when they are copied to the internal memory.

Do all games work?

The creators of the application have a spreadsheet in which they list all the tried and tested games, and although the list at the moment is not very extensive, there are already several games that appear to be perfectly playable. Others, however, such as Resident Evil 8 Village, Ratchet & Clank or Demon's Souls do not run correctly, so there is still a lot to refine and adjust for everything to work perfectly.

Worth?

At this point it goes without saying that all these methods are not worth it. Although nothing has been modified at the hardware level, this installation voids the console's warranty, and it will most likely be banned from PlayStation services the moment you connect it to the internet.

With services like PlayStation Plus with the library of games available and the almost need to be able to access multiplayer services in most games, it is unthinkable to have a console that cannot connect to the internet for the simple fact of loading backups .

Back to the right to have backups

But then we have the same old story. To what extent can a consumer not have backup copies of his belongings? And the digital games purchased in the virtual store that could disappear when the PlayStation servers stop having them? All of these questions have always raised doubts about the total prohibition of being able to make backup copies of games, but we fear that it will be an endless conversation that will continue without a simple answer.

Be that as it may, the modder community continues to work and research solutions like this, and it never hurts to keep an eye on them to see how far they can go.

Fuente: Modded Warfare