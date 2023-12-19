Iron Lung is an indie that debuted in 2022 and received good reviews, but became more popular after the Titan submarine incident in mid-2023. The title increased its price and has caused so much criticism that its developer invited to hack it Yes, everyone who doesn't want to pay for it.

The price increase of Iron Lung It was announced in October and at the beginning of November it came into effect and went from cost $6 USD a $8 USD. The increase is a lot if we take into account its original price (increase of almost 35%), but it is only $2 USD.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

David Szymanskicreator of the title, justified the increase because the $8 USD They would be a more sustainable price for the long term and he made it clear that it would be the only price increase that the game would have, since charging more seemed to him “unfair“. Likewise, he recalled that the subsequent updates and DLCas until now, would be free.

In order to avoid any disagreement, Szymanski warned weeks in advance so that the players would buy it at its original price; However, there were outraged users after the change.

Creator of Iron Lung invited you to pirate it if you don't want to pay for it

Apparently the criticism has been so profuse that the developer used his account Twitter (X) to make it very clear once and for all the reason why he increased the price of Iron Lung and even invited pirate the game to anyone who does not want to pay what it costs.

“The price of Iron Lung went up to $8 USD because it's okay $8 USDSo I want to get paid $8 USDwhy I want to earn more money“said the developer. “If you don't agree with this price, I don't want your money. Go and hack itI don't mind”.

Szymanski also somewhat angrily addressed some of the criticism of the price increase, explaining who does not develop games for charity, but because he wants to make money.

“I like the business model of 'I want money, so I do something that I think is worth money, and you pay me the money and you get the thing, and we are all happy‘”, explained the creative. “That's it. There's nothing complicated or hidden about it.”

Iron Lung creator reiterated that he makes video games because he wants to make money and not for charity

Szymanski admitted that sales of the game have fallen, but maintained that he considers it the “right decision for the long term” and mentioned that he will not bring up the issue of the price increase again, so he wanted make it clear.

“If you don't think the things I make are worth the money I charge, that's fine. Don't buy it or wait for a big discount or go the stealth route and get it.” free or whatever, and please tell me so I can adjust the price for whatever my next release is,” Szymanski said.

In case you missed it: Popular YouTuber is preparing an Iron Lung movie and that was one of the reasons why he did not appear in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie.

What do you think of the developer's comments? Tell us in the comments.

Iron Lung is available on Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Video games that should be movies or series

Fuente 1, 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News