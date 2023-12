On Friday of the championship weave the threads of destiny again. Milan finds Inzaghi again, Pippo meets the Devil on his way again. This time he was with Salernitana, after a love story on the pitch that lasted over a decade. The first time he touched the Rossoneri was in the summer of 1995: Berlusconi and Galliani thought of the striker, then a star of Piacenza, but Pippo eventually signed with Parma, who bought him for 6 billion lire.