From our correspondent Alessandra Gozzini

12 December 2023 (edit 8.52pm) – Newcastle

The first inspection of the pitch, with Pioli gathering the players and summarizing the themes of the match in a motivational speech, ended with applause. Milan hopes that they will be able to clap their hands again tomorrow evening, when at St James’ Park it will no longer be a time for tests but for a real challenge. Even if winning won’t be enough to celebrate reaching the round of 16: at the same time, Dortmund will have to beat PSG. Pioli’s gaze is fixed here: “We only think about ourselves, we only have one chance. We have to win and I know we will do everything to do it. We know what awaits us, what type of opponent and environment we will find. My most important match “For this year, yes.” Tomorrow’s 90′ and the rest of the season are in fact closely linked: the Champions League round of 16 was an objective of the club, for prestige and guaranteed revenue. Without the noblest European showcase, Milan will have to resume the championship race and not leave Juve-Inter on the run…

with leao

But first the team wants to play its chances in the tournament. Pioli again: “We tried a lot, we know the importance of the match and of remaining in Europe. We all expect to play a great match: only Liverpool and Dortmund have lost in this stadium, we know it will be difficult. Foil in case of passage of turn? Let’s leave him alone…”. He counts the present and relies on concrete help, such as that which Leao will be able to guarantee. Pioli launches it: “Rafa is well and is ready to play from the start”. It hasn’t happened for a month: last November 11th, in Lecce, he succumbed after a few minutes to a hamstring injury in his right thigh.

zlatan

Pioli, however, will not be able to count on Ibra, at least not as a center forward. Zlatan will once again be a manager: “We spoke yesterday, a new path begins for him. He has always been a top player, having faced all the challenges with stubbornness and intelligence. He will do it again this time and it will be an added value and a resource for the whole club”.

only tonal

The English journalists present at the conference on the eve of it have a single interest. “Tonali? I am very close to him, he has always been very positive with us and important for our growth, he has had great application and will. He has fallen into something delicate, I hope that this experience can help him to be stronger in future. Newcastle have an excellent player, they still made a deal and no one could have foreseen this scenario… Did I know about it? No, Sandro is a kind, polite boy and a true professional: investigating the personal lives of players is not easy, even though I often talk to them about everything.”

