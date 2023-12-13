The Rossoneri coach comments on third place and the exclusion from the round of 16: “We believed in it, it's a shame. I trust the potential of this team 100%”

Half a feat. Milan wins for the first time in England against an English team, comes back from Newcastle and scores two goals, but goes to the Europa League. “We should have won the first match – says Stefano Pioli -, it's a great regret. Of course, EL is an important competition, Milan have never won it and we will give 100%, as always. Let's go and win it. we believed, that's all. Too bad.”

europa league

—

Pioli spoke about the match and the objectives like this: “On the one hand we are satisfied, but then there is a lot of disappointment. Now we will think about doing well in the Europa League and in the championship”. Where Milan is nine points from the top, occupied by Inter: “We want to consolidate third place with the ambition of doing more. The minimum objective is to reach the top four, we haven't found continuity yet. There's a lot missing , you can't make balances, you have to stay focused. The important thing is to find the victory already against Monza (Sunday at 12.30 pm, ed.)”. Pioli closed by talking about the future: “Am I relieved? Regardless of what is said outside Milanello, I am convinced of the potential of this path. It is strong, it can do well. Certainly better than what it has done compared to Now”.