On the eve of the trip to Campania, the Rossoneri coach also talks about the transfer market: “The club knows what our needs are, it is available to intervene in January, then we'll see what happens”

December 21st – 3.21pm – Milanello (Varese)

The first news comes after a handful of questions, and a sort of “liberation” for the Rossoneri world. Especially in a period in which the cleaver of bad luck has fallen on the rose several times. “Bennacer will start”. Word of Stefano Pioli, who in a packed press room spoke like this about the Algerian, returning from the 1st minute against Pippo Inzaghi's Salernitana. One who, among other things, the Rossoneri coach marked when he was a player, in a Fiorentina-Verona match thirty years ago played at the Artemio Franchi, in Serie B. “I have few memories of when I played, but I give him a big credit good luck for the season, obviously starting from Saturday. He is a champion, he has been a coach for some time now, he knows that our job is made up of ups and downs”.

The second news is Ibra's first as a senior advisor. Zlatan will be present in the Arechi stands. “It's what we know, he's approaching a different role but he's very motivated. He will always be there. We are talking about a resource, it is the symbol of a man who challenges challenges and does so with his head held high.” No comment on the Super League – “I only found out at the end of training, I have no elements to be able to judge” -, but we return to talking about the injury problem: “We are still in an emergency – admits Pioli -, then the latest problems are rather particular (Pobega and Okafor ed.). We are working to return to normality, that is our goal. On Bennacer in the Africa Cup of Nations I can say that we will have to be good at looking for other solutions. I hope he stays on the pitch for more than 70 minutes tomorrow.” Transfer chapter: “The club knows what our needs are, it is available to intervene in January, then we'll see what happens. I know what I do, I know who I coach, I know who I have in the team, I am absolutely convinced of the potential of my Milan. At the moment we cannot be satisfied, but we can do better than this.”

