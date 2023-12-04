The Rossoneri coach: “No young players from the first minute? This time they could have accused emotions and we couldn’t allow it. Cardinale is very present and stimulates us”

Marco Pasotto

2 December 2023 (modified 3 December 2023 | 1.46pm) – MILAN

Jovic was released, there was an “assist” from Maignan – an old specialty of the house -, the debut in Serie A for the Rossoneri (after the one in the Champions League) of the 2004 class Chaka Traore, and a defender, Tomori, also scored. In addition to the fact that Bennacer was back on the field after 206 days of absence. It’s only good news this time for Milan and, just think, this time no one has been added to the infirmary… Pioli has something to be satisfied with, because in one fell swoop he soothes – at least in part – the European wounds and at the same time remains in the wake of Juve and Inter.

And the coach can also be pleased with his choices. Central Hernandez, apart from the uncertainty that contributed to conceding Brescianini’s goal, worked. And on Tomori’s goal the pattern is quite evident – not very predictable, well organized – which led to Tomori’s goal. Situation definitely experienced during the week. “It’s very important to have managed to win the second match in a row in the championship – reflected the Rossoneri coach at the end of the match -, but now we have to give more continuity and accelerate if we want to fight for the top positions. Theo central? The idea comes from he, it was he who told me that he was available if needed. He also gave us a lot in the construction phase, as well as being good in the defensive phase. He played a great game and showed a great desire to help the team in a delicate moment.”

It is inevitable to return to the lunch at Milanello with Cardinale the day after the knockout in the Champions League. “I hear from Gerry often this season, every time he comes to Milan we see each other. Like all the owners he asks for clarification, the reason why perhaps we don’t take advantage of all the opportunities, like in the Champions League. It was a very constructive and positive meeting, who stimulates us. He is very present and wants to know all the situations, as is normal.” Finally, a reflection on the choice not to field Simic, Bartesaghi or Camarda from the first minute. “I trust young people a lot, the work of the youth sector will pay off because they are all kids who have the possibility of reaching the first team, but we need to have the sensitivity to understand when to include young people and when to rely on mentally stronger players. This time the young people could have accused their emotions and we couldn’t afford it.”

