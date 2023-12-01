The Rossoneri coach presented the match against Frosinone: “Kjaer won’t be available. If Simic plays? I won’t tell you… We’ll improve on injuries”. After 7 months Bennacer was called up

The goal is to organize another lunch with Cardinale with lighter and tastier dishes. Because the menu the other day at Milanello, when Pioli sat at the table with the RedBird number one, was not the most delicious: the European collapse, the massacre of injuries, the terrible progress of the Devil in the last two months. The figure makes a certain impression: in the ten outings – between cup and championship – in October and November, Milan won only three times. And for just as many he fell at home. Welcome to the new month then, one might say, even if the fight with the infirmary seems destined to continue, and it is an unequal fight from which the Devil has so far emerged defeated. The last hours tell that Kjaer won’t make it and everything possible will be done on Leao (“we will do everything”, says Pioli) for Atalanta next Saturday. The good news is Bennacer’s return to the squad after almost seven months.

“With regards to injuries, I’m sure that we will have improvements shortly, in a couple of weeks we will certainly be better”, assures Pioli regarding the thorniest issue of the season at the Rossoneri. This is also a topic on the agenda in the confrontation with Cardinale. A meeting defined by the coach as “very positive and constructive, an additional stimulus for my work and for the work of the team”, with Pioli also clarifying an important aspect relating to Maldini: “I will always be grateful to him and Massara for having me brought here, I have always worked with them in a positive way. Thanks Maldini, thanks Massara, but I am not alone, I have always been supported and supported by the club. I don’t feel alone and here there are all the conditions to work well, for me and for the players.”

Then, it is clear, for the coach the responsibilities go hand in hand with the role, for better or for worse. “The manager’s responsibilities are always there. It depends on how much you give him in the event of failure and success. However, the budgets for now are limited, it’s still early. There are 25 games left and if any of us here believe they can’t reach Inter and Juve in 25 games, he would not have shown up on the field on Thursday. We have the possibilities to have an excellent season. The compactness of the whole environment is an added value. We must have a high level of play, we want to give continuity to the victory with Fiorentina. To regain enthusiasm and positivity you have to win matches, putting in real, serious performances, with intensity and quality.” And trusting that the youngest will respond to the appeal. Pioli does not reveal whether Simic will actually make his debut in defense tomorrow, but in the meantime he says of him: “He already worked with us in the summer, he is an attentive, applied, physical defender, I saw him calm and we are accompanying him in the right way. Then, if you play from the start I won’t tell you. Behind the scenes we also tried something that you don’t know, we have solutions to be a balanced team tomorrow in all departments. Camarda? He hasn’t changed anything in his approach to work, and the same have done comrades with him.”

