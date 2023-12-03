The Roma manager after the coach’s words about referee Marcenaro: “We have seen much worse things from other coaches and nothing happened. Enough is enough!”

Roma stands united in defense of their coach. While awaiting the Federal Prosecutor’s decision regarding José Mourinho’s statements regarding referee Marcenaro, Giallorossi general manager Tiago Pinto commented on the Special One’s words: “This is an important issue for me. I always try to be calm and not fuel off-field situations, but there comes a time when maybe we need to say enough. So far we have not received any investigation from the Prosecutor’s Office and I trust the common sense of the Prosecutor’s Office, I do so for two or three reasons: the first is that in the first 14 days of the championship I and all of us have seen coaches with much uglier attitudes than those of the Roma bench and nothing happened. I don’t give examples, just go on social media to see examples that are crazy, and nothing happened. In these 14 days I saw various coaches before and after the matches who commented on the appointments, the performances, made considerations on the referees and I saw no impact.”

no offense

—

Pinto continues, reducing Mou’s words to simple considerations and reflections on the Genoese whistle ahead of the match at the Mapei Stadium. “What Mourinho said yesterday is not an offense to anyone, it is not an attack on anyone’s dignity. Marcenaro never whistled us but he acted as our fourth official and we have the misfortune that, when he did it, he always kicked people off the bench. I’m just saying that if we don’t come here to talk they give us a fine, if we come to talk, we have to say what they want. I do not understand. And it amazes me that there are Italian leaders who ten minutes after Mourinho spoke are commenting on his words.” An attitude which, according to the manager, finds its reason for being in the enormous sounding board linked to the figure of the Special One: “If you comment on someone else’s word, you have three pieces of news, if you comment on Mourinho’s in you have 300. Stop it! This season we are changing our attitude, doing things well. Now, if a coach like Mourinho can’t use the expression “emotional stability”, I don’t know what we can say anymore.”

market

—

Having closed the Mourinho topic, Pinto focuses on the next transfer session which will begin in January and on the possibility of strengthening a defensive department currently with limited men: “The transfer market is still far away. We have 5 central defenders of which 2 are injured. We don’t know when Smalling returns and Ndicka goes to the Africa Cup of Nations. Obviously we’re short there. Let’s see if something comes.”