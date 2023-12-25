Suara.com – Pinkan Mambo has officially married TikToker Arya Khan on Sunday (24/12/2023). What was surprising was that Arya married Pinkan for only IDR 100 thousand as a dowry.

This marriage shocked the public not only because of its simplicity, but also because it raised the question of what religion Pinkan Mambo actually adheres to now.

After investigating, now the owner of the name Pinkan Ratnasari Mambo has returned to Islam. In fact, several years ago Pinkan Mambo decided to become a Christian and was active in serving in the church.

Pinkan Mambo in the Captain P Tendean area, South Jakarta, Wednesday (13/9/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara)

For your information, Pinkan Mambo was born and raised in an Islamic family. Maia Estianty's former duet partner was born on May 11 1980 in Jakarta to Yoke F Mambo and Deetje Syarif.

Then in 2004, Pinkan Mambo was planning her wedding to Mayzal Reza Tobroni. However, this marriage was ultimately canceled because Pinkan Mambo was allegedly caught having an affair and becoming pregnant with Sandy Sanjaya.

At that time, Pinkan Mambo was still a Muslim and finally gave birth to a child named Muhammad Alfa Rezel on January 28 2005 while her biological father had not yet married her.

Pinkan Mambo then married Sandy Sanjaya on April 30 2005. Their second child, Michelle Ashley Rezya, was born on April 17 2006. This household was rocked by a number of problems until it almost broke up on December 1 2006, but in the end their marriage was maintained.

Pinkan Mambo with her daughter, MA. (YouTube)

However, on October 14 2009, Pinkan Mambo and Sandy Sanjaya finally officially divorced. Several months later, Pinkan Mambo was in a relationship again with a man named DJ Steve, but it is said that he did not receive the blessing of his mother.

Pinkan Mambo then changed his faith around 2010. In front of Maia Estianty, Pinkan Mambo once admitted that he converted to Christianity because he was in debt.

“Every day I say, Oh God, if for example in a neighboring religion, the religion I follow now, if indeed the religion I follow is indeed your God, that's right, I say to God, please pay my debt. “I still have debt,” said Pinkan Mambo, quoted on Monday (25/12/2023). “Suddenly ten minutes later I got paid,”

Pinkan Mambo and Arya Khan (TikTok/@arya_joget)

Several years later, Pinkan Mambo married Steve Wantania, a video clip maker, in Los Angeles, United States. From this marriage, Pinkan Mambo was blessed with three children.

However, this marriage also ended in failure, especially after Steve Wantania was suspected of sexually abusing Pinkan Mambo's child. Even though she never showed divorce papers, now Pinkan Mambo has remarried Arya Khan, after converting again to become a Muslim.