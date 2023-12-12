If you are passionate about the world of makeup, the new talent show headed by Pilar Rubio is going to be one of your Christmas dates.

We have spent years in which talent shows have become one of the most successful formats on television, but not all of them have to be programs like The voice, Triumph operation or Master Chef, there are many disciplines to explore and where contestants can stand out.

As an example we have the new RTVE production, Make Up Starsa program with a very clear focus on the world of professional makeup.

Spanish Radio Television co-produces this talent show together with Rakuten TV and Mega TV, and has put in charge Pilar Rubio as the main claim.

Accompanying the presenter in hosting Make Up Stars, we will have David Molinaan internationally famous professional makeup artist who has worked with brands such as Dior, Versace and Givenchy, and Camila Redondodesigner and influencer in the world of beauty and winner of the 2023 Idol Award.

A talent show with a different approach

While other programs of this format look for those who manage to entertain palates with their dishes or dazzle ears with their voice, Make Up Stars will look for the future revelation of the world of makeup. We leave you the synopsis of the program.

“Make Up Stars is a contest that brings the universe of professional makeup and beauty closer to the viewer and the new makeup professionals and their influence on Instagram, TikTok and social networks. The program, presented by Pilar Rubio, has 8 candidates who “They compete with shine, shadows and blush to become the best makeup professional.”

RTVE Play It will be the first platform where we can see Make Up Stars: it will be from Decembre 19th when the talent show starts.

Shortly after, the December 31, Rakuten TV Pilar Rubio’s new show will begin airing, just in time for you to spend New Year’s Eve arguing with relatives about how to apply eye shadow