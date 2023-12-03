We have news for users of this app! This is an interesting compilation related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pikmin Bloom.

Pikmin Bloom

Specifically, it appears that it has been detailed Community Day for this month of December. This Community Day, the giant flowers will turn into hellebores! Get ready to fill your environment with bright colors.

Additionally, a limited-time Community Day Bundle and a special Community Day Mission Ticket will be available in the store. Don’t forget to check them out!

Date and Time

From December 16 at 0:00 to December 17 at 23:59 (local time)

App Bonuses:

The giant flowers will turn into hellebores when you plant regular blue, red, yellow or white petals around them (each will bloom for only 3 hours). Players who reach the 10,000 steps goal during the 16th or 17th will receive a special hellebore badge.

**Please note that if you fail to complete 10,000 steps by 11:59 PM on the 16th, your progress will reset at 0:00 on the 17th (local time). Your device may count steps taken after the 17th at 0:00 as part of the 16th, but in that case you will not receive the badge even if your device reports a total of more than 10,000 steps taken on the 16th.

**In order to earn the badge, you must open the app on the day you want to complete the 10,000 step goal. Please note that if you do not open the app at least once during that day, you may not receive the badge. The seedlings in your garden backpack will grow 50% faster than normal (and more if you’re planting flowers!). The Community Day Bundle will be available in the store from December 16 at 0:00 to December 17 at 23:59 (local time). The special Community Day Mission Ticket can be purchased from December 16 at 0:00 to December 17 at 23:59 (local time). By doing so, you will be able to access a special mission. The special Community Day mission, which is obtained with the purchase of the ticket, must be completed before December 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

We’re looking forward to seeing our players’ posts with the #10KWalkWithPikmin tag. We love seeing the photos you share of your walks!

*Use app version v83 or later for Giant Hellebores to appear correctly.

When playing Pikmin Bloom, play it safely; Pay attention to where you are and follow local and national government laws and policies. Please note that upcoming events may be delayed or canceled due to unforeseen events. You can follow all the news about Pikmin Bloom on the internet through social networks or in-game messages.

Have you tried it? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

Fuente.