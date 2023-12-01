We have news for users of this app! This is an interesting compilation related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pikmin Bloom.

Pikmin Bloom

Specifically, it seems that the event for this holiday has been detailed. Now that the northern hemisphere is almost in the middle of winter, many of us have taken out our gloves and scarves to avoid getting cold when going out for a walk. It seems that the Pikmin have wanted to copy us, since, for this event, we will not only welcome the 3 types of Mitten-clad Pikmin that already appeared last year, but we will also meet 4 new types!

As a special surprise, this holiday event will also feature the Winter Sticker Pikmin, which first appeared in December 2021. Don’t miss the opportunity to grow the squad!

Date and Time

From December 6 at 0:00 to December 27 at 23:59 (local time)

Event details

Complete the event challenge quests to obtain mitten-disguised Pikmin seedlings.

You will earn random rewards for each Event Challenge mission you complete; They can be gingerbread cookies, seedlings that will become Pikmin disguised with a mitten, petals or other objects. Additionally, when the giant flower in the middle of the stage blooms, you will receive a guaranteed golden seedling in addition to the random rewards.

We will post the event quests here on the day it starts. Do not miss it!

*The seedlings you obtain by completing the event challenge missions will become Pikmin disguised with red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged or stone mittens. Please note that the Pikmin that appears is random and there is no guarantee that you will get the entire set.

※Check out here to learn more about event challenges.

Collect gingerbread cookies to get special Mii outfits.

When the event starts, you will receive quests (20 in total) in which you will have to get gingerbread cookies. By completing them you can earn special Mii outfits and Pikmin seedlings disguised as a winter sticker.

These are the outfits you can get with these missions:

*Gingerbread Cookies can be obtained by planting flowers, in Mystery Boxes, as a bonus with the purchase of a Premium Event Pass, and with the Special Event Challenge Pack.

※If you plant 100 flowers, you will earn 1 gingerbread cookie. The total number of gingerbread cookies you get from planting flowers will appear on the results screen.

*The seedlings you obtain by completing these missions will become Pikmin disguised as random red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged or stone winter stickers. Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that you will get them all. Winter Sticker Disguised Pikmin will appear in the Sidewalk category in your Disguised Pikmin Collection.

*Once the holiday event ends, the gingerbread cookie quests will disappear, although they have no use beyond this event.

Check out the Store’s Premium Event Pass!

If you purchase the Premium Event Pass, you can enjoy the following benefits while the event is available (December 6-27):

For each stage completed, you will receive additional seasonal nectar that you can use to complete tasks related to the event! When you complete stage 4 you will receive an additional golden seedling of the color (red, yellow, blue, purple, white, pink or gray) of the mitten-disguised Pikmin you want. This not only applies to stage 4, but also to any other stage that is a multiple of 4 (8, 12, 16, etc.).

*Premium Event Pass is available to users level 20 or higher.

*Users level 19 or lower will not receive the Premium Event Pass.

*Premium Event Pass rewards are applied retroactively for completed Event Challenge Missions regardless of when the pass is purchased.

Don’t miss out on early purchase bonuses!

If you purchase the Premium Event Pass during the first week of the event (until December 12 at 11:59 p.m. local time), it will include gingerbread cookies as a bonus.

※The early purchase bonus will not be available after the first week of the event.

Destroy mushrooms to get mystery boxes!

During the event, when you destroy mushrooms, you will get mystery boxes with items such as gingerbread cookies, petals, and Pikmin seedlings disguised as a winter sticker, among others.

Dress up for the holidays with limited-time Mii outfits!

During the event, there will be special Mii outfits in the store, both new and those that were already available last year. Dress up to give a festive touch to your walks this month!

During the event, mitten-disguised Pikmin will be stronger than normal against mushrooms.

All postcards your Pikmin bring will have designs only available during the event!

There are two different types – get both!

In the store there will be various objects for this occasion.

In the store there will be various objects to make this event even more fun. Don’t forget to check them out!

Available between December 6 at 0:00 and December 27 at 23:59:

Special Event Challenge Packwhich contains gingerbread cookies and other items that will help you tackle missions efficiently.

Holiday Gift Bundle / Holiday Gift Bundle (Large): This item is only available as a gift to other people. You can send it to the special people in your life as a gift!

Available between December 6 at 0:00 and December 29 at 23:59:

Special Mission Ticket: Winter Sticker

By purchasing this ticket and completing the corresponding mission, you will receive a golden seedling in the color of your choice (red, yellow, blue, purple, white, pink or gray) of Pikmin disguised as a winter sticker.

※The quest must be completed before February 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Completion Ticket: Winter Sticker

This ticket includes a total of 7 missions. Completing them all ensures you get all the red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged, and stone winter sticker Pikmin.

※Quests must be completed by February 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

Available between December 18 at 0:00 and December 29 at 23:59:

Special mission tick: glove

By purchasing this ticket and completing the corresponding mission, you will receive a golden seedling of the color of your choice (red, yellow, blue, purple, white, pink or gray) of Pikmin disguised with a mitten.

※The quest must be completed before February 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

The golden seedlings you get by inviting friends and family to play Pikmin Bloom between December 6 and 31 will become Pikmin disguised with red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged or stone mittens.

*Use app version v83 or later for mitten-disguised Pikmin to appear correctly.

When playing Pikmin Bloom, play it safely; Pay attention to where you are and follow local and national government laws and policies. Please note that upcoming events may be delayed or canceled due to unforeseen events. You can follow all the news about Pikmin Bloom on the internet through social networks or in-game messages.

