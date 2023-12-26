We have news for users of this app! This is an interesting compilation related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pikmin Bloom.

Pikmin Bloom

Specifically, it appears that it has been detailed the New Year event 2024. Now that there are only a few days left until 2023 ends, we would like to take the opportunity to thank our wonderful community for sharing the year with Pikmin Bloom. We hope you had a great time walking with your squad of Pikmin!

What plans do you have for these last few days? And for New Year? Surely most of the players will be busy finalizing the pending matters of the year or simply relaxing and giving themselves a well-deserved rest… Don't forget that you can also take a look at the diary and remember the good times of 2023!

At Pikmin Bloom we are preparing to start 2024 with a New Year's challenge, starting January 1, with which you can meet the Pikmin dressed in 2024 glasses. They will surely give a happy and fun air to your peloton during your first rides of 2024!

Have a most floral New Year! We can't wait to continue walking with you in 2024!

Date and Time

From January 1, 2024 at 0:00 to January 28, 2024 at 23:59 (local time)

Event details

Complete the event challenge missions to obtain Pikmin seedlings disguised in 2024 glasses.

You will earn random rewards for each Event Challenge mission you complete; They can be confetti launchers, seedlings that will turn into Pikmin disguised with 2024 glasses, petals or other objects. Additionally, when the giant flower in the middle of the stage blooms, you will receive a guaranteed golden seedling in addition to the random rewards.

We will post the event quests here on the day it starts. Do not miss it!

*The seedlings you obtain by completing the event challenge missions will become Pikmin disguised with red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged or stone 2024 glasses. Please note that the Pikmin that appears is random and there is no guarantee that you will get the entire set.

※Check out here to learn more about event challenges.

Get confetti launchers to get special Mii outfits.

When the event starts, you will receive missions in which you will have to obtain confetti launchers. By completing them you can get exclusive Mii outfits for the New Year's event.

*Confetti Launchers can be obtained by planting flowers, in Mystery Boxes, as a bonus with the purchase of a Premium Event Pass, and with the Special Event Challenge Pack.

※If you plant 100 flowers, you will earn 1 confetti launcher. The total number of confetti launchers you get from planting flowers will appear on the results screen.

*The seedlings you obtain by completing these missions will become Pikmin disguised with random red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged or stone 2024 glasses. Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that you will get them all.

*Once the New Year's event ends, the confetti launcher missions will disappear, although they have no use beyond this event.

Check out the Store's Premium Event Pass!

If you purchase the Premium Event Pass, you can enjoy the following benefits while the event is available (January 1-28):

For each stage completed, you will receive additional seasonal nectar that you can use to complete tasks related to the event! When you complete stage 4 you will receive an additional golden seedling of the color (red, yellow, blue, purple, white, pink or gray) of Pikmin disguised with 2024 glasses that you want. This not only applies to stage 4, but also to any other stage that is a multiple of 4 (8, 12, 16, etc.).

*Premium Event Pass is available to users level 20 or higher.

*Users level 19 or lower will not receive the Premium Event Pass.

*Premium Event Pass rewards are applied retroactively for completed Event Challenge Missions regardless of when the pass is purchased.

Don't miss out on early purchase bonuses!

If you purchase the Premium Event Pass during the first week of the event (until January 7 at 11:59 p.m. local time), it will include confetti launchers as a bonus.

※The early purchase bonus will not be available after the first week of the event.

Destroy mystery mushrooms to get mystery boxes!

During the event, when you destroy mystery mushrooms, you will get mystery boxes with items such as confetti launchers, petals, and more. Additionally, during the weekends you can find giant mystery mushrooms that grant more confetti launchers than regular mystery mushrooms.

⚫️ The giant mushrooms will appear during the following weekends:

January 13 and 14

January 20 and 21

January 27 and 28

During the event, the glasses-disguised Pikmin of 2024 will be stronger than normal against mushrooms.

All postcards your Pikmin bring will have designs only available during the event!

You can send two different types of New Year's greetings to your friends!

In the store there will be various objects for this occasion.

In the store there will be various objects to make this event even more fun. Don't forget to check them out!

Available between January 1 at 0:00 and January 28 at 23:59:

Special Event Challenge Pack (includes a weekly bonus)

It contains confetti launchers and other objects that will help you tackle missions efficiently. During the New Year event, this bundle will also include expedition drones to help you with expeditions if you're traveling!

Additionally, this bundle will include 2024 Holiday Glasses for your Mii as a weekly bonus.

*The color will vary depending on the week you buy it:

*There is no limit to how many times you can purchase this pack, but please note that you will only receive the Mii Outfit bonus once a week.

New Year's Gift Bundle / New Year's Gift Bundle (Large): This item is only available as a gift to other people. You can send it to the special people in your life as a gift! The New Year's Gift Bundle (Large) includes Expedition Drones.

Available between January 15 at 0:00 and January 30 at 23:59:

Special Mission Ticket: Disguised Pikmin with 2024 Glasses

By purchasing this ticket and completing the corresponding mission, you will receive a golden seedling in the color of your choice (red, yellow, blue, purple, white, pink or gray) of Pikmin disguised with glasses from 2024.

※The quest must be completed before February 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

The golden seedlings you get by inviting friends and family to play Pikmin Bloom between January 1 and January 31 will become Pikmin disguised with 2024 red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged or stone glasses.

*Use app version v84 or later for 2024 glasses-disguised Pikmin to appear correctly.

When playing Pikmin Bloom, play it safely; Pay attention to where you are and follow local and national government laws and policies. Please note that upcoming events may be delayed or canceled due to unforeseen events. You can follow all the news about Pikmin Bloom on the internet through social networks or in-game messages.

